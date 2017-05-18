BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Announced today, Dr. Rocco Monto signed his publishing engagement for his book: "THE FOUNTAIN: How to Make 60 the New 30," for release early 2018 by Rodale Books. The successful negotiation for Dr. Monto was represented by his agent, Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners LLC, Beverly Hills, CA.

"THE FOUNTAIN: How to Make 60 the new 30" will have a forward by HBO Productions' Bill Maher.

About Dr. Rocco Monto:

Rocco Monto, MD, is an award-winning orthopedic surgeon & sports medicine specialist, keynote speaker, and author based on the resort island of Nantucket. An expert on health, aging, diet, nutrition, and fitness, Dr. Monto is internationally recognized for his pioneering clinical research on orthobiologics and innovative approach to complex medical issues.

He is a team physician for United States Soccer, media spokesperson for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and medical consultant for a global portfolio of elite athletes, sports teams, media celebrities, and corporations. His medical opinions have been sought by the Boston Ballet, the United States Ski Team, Major League Soccer, English Premier League and Spanish La Liga football, Formula One Racing, Duke University, Storelli Sports, Exactech Inc, and celebrities like Bill Maher, Tony Shaloub, Bill Murray, Stiller and Meara, and Carly Simon.

An accomplished surgeon and former elite All America soccer player, Dr. Monto was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society and graduated Magna Cum Laude with Departmental High Honors in Biology from Haverford College. He received a Doctor of Medicine degree from New York University School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic residency at Duke University Medical Center. He completed his training with a clinical and research fellowship at the famed Steadman Hawkins Clinic. Dr. Monto is the winner of many international awards including the prestigious Jacques Duparc European Federation of Orthopedics and Traumatology (EFORT) Research Award.

Dr. Monto's ability to decode complex medical issues into understandable concepts is at the heart of his dynamic and engaging style. He has given speeches in major event venues around the world including the Madrid Stock Exchange, London Convention Centre, Les Palais des Congres de Paris, Venice Isola di San Servolo, Bella Center Copenhagen, Glasgow SECC, Convention Centre Dublin, Prague Congress Centre, Berlin Estrel Congress Center, New Orleans Morial Convention Center, Orlando County Convention Center, San Francisco Moscone Center, and the San Diego Convention Center.

Dr. Monto has a broad and influential media platform and has been featured in New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CBS News, Discovery Channel, Fox News, HGTV Magazine, More, Stack Media, New Yorker, Yahoo Sports, Outside Magazine, and many other media.

Said Rocco Monto, MD, "After speaking with several top publishers through my trusted Agent Alan Morell, we decided on Rodale Books, which I am very excited to work with this prestigious publishing house. My many clients including Bill Maher, Tony Shaloub, John Shea, and Carly Simon through the years have encouraged me to write this book and I am honored to do so."

Said Agent Alan Morell: "Having three other clients' books at Rodale: Rita Cosby, Dr. John Whyte, and Dr. Aaron Spitz and knowing the high caliber of Rodale product under Chairman and CEO, Maria Rodale as guided by Publisher Gail Gonzales, I felt it was a perfect fit to have Dr. Monto's book with them. This enables us to expand the Dr. Monto BRAND to other product revenue and licensing revenue streams."

