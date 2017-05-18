SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Wandera, the leader in enterprise mobile security and policy provided through its pioneering mobile gateway, today announced it has completed a total $27.5 million Series C equity and venture debt financing. New investor, Sapphire Ventures led the round with participation from existing investors, Bessemer Venture Partners and 83North, bringing the company's total funding to date to $50 million. As part of the new investment, Andreas Weiskam, managing director at Sapphire Ventures, will join the Wandera Board of Directors.

The new financing follows a spectacular year for Wandera which has increased its number of Fortune 500 clients fivefold and which is now growing bookings at 250% year on year. Major global deployments include leading organizations in healthcare, finance, technology and professional services.

"After thoroughly researching the mobile security and policy market, we see a winning technology leader in Wandera and its differentiated secure gateway. Mobile risk control, including threat defense, is a rapidly growing market and enterprises must prioritize an investment in mobile security solutions to ensure mobile employees have seamless, secure access to applications," said Andreas Weiskam of Sapphire Ventures. "Very quickly we recognized the strength of Wandera's cloud architecture and the effectiveness of its technology to identify emerging threats and enable proactive policy actions. We are excited to partner with this experienced leadership team right at the forefront of their market."

Wandera plans to use the funding to expand its global footprint and further develop its gateway technologies, in particular its intelligence engine, MI:RIAM, designed to identify zero day threats and surface new analytic insights using a sophisticated blend of machine learning and data science techniques. Just last week, MI:RIAM detected 400 new variants of the dangerous SLocker ransomware, previously thought to have been eradicated. The power of MI:RIAM comes from its unmatched visibility into mobile data -- in 2016 the gateway scanned 26 billion mobile web requests including 700,000 unique apps and over 10 million plus web domains.

"This funding is a real testament to the team and technology we have built here at Wandera," said Roy Tuvey, Co Founder and President at Wandera. "We are thrilled to partner with Sapphire Ventures, a leading growth investor with an impressive track record in identifying global market leaders including a number of high profile IPOs. They have demonstrated clear expertise in our area of enterprise software, particularly given their history and relationship with SAP. We are looking forward to working together to rapidly scale our pioneering cloud mobile gateway, and provide global enterprises a single integrated platform for mobile security and policy."

Wandera is headquartered in San Francisco and London, and opened offices in Athens, Brno and Tel Aviv in 2016.

About Wandera

Wandera offers organizations a solution for Enterprise Mobile Security and Data Policy, using a unique gateway architecture to protect and enable corporate mobility. It works with more than 500 global enterprises, and has alliances with among others Deutsche Telekom, BT, Orange, Verizon and VMware. The company is frequently recognized by analyst firms Gartner, IDC and Forrester for its powerful Mobile Threat Defense and Content Filtering capabilities. Wandera is headquartered in the US and UK, and recently won Mobile Security Solution of the Year at the Computing Security Awards and the Mobile Security Award at Computing Magazine's Security Excellence Awards. Find us at wandera.com and follow us @wandera.

About Sapphire Ventures

Sapphire Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on helping innovative technology companies become global category leaders. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience and an extensive global enterprise network, Sapphire Ventures invests capital, resources and expertise to enable its portfolio companies to scale rapidly. Whether entrepreneurs sell to businesses, consumers or both, Sapphire Ventures offers a platform for business development and operational excellence to help them accelerate growth. With over $2.4 billion under management via direct growth investments and early-stage fund investments, Sapphire Ventures is positioned to elevate companies to the global stage. Find us in Palo Alto and at www.sapphireventures.com.

Contact:

Liarna La Porta

liarna.laporta@wandera.com



