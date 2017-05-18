AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Global Digital Marketing Group (GDM Group), the digital performance marketing company that empowers the world's leading brands and agencies to engage global audiences, today launched Take1 -- a video advertising solution for engaging worldwide audiences in a brand-safe environment.

Leveraging GDM Group's international database and technical capabilities, Take1 is a data-driven solution that integrates easily with cross-platform adaptation and matches supply and demand for online video advertising. Its dashboard provides buyers and sellers with detailed attribution and expansive filtering options to give total control over campaign traffic. In addition, Take1 offers exclusive deals premium placements for profitable monetization on a CPM basis.

"With digital video advertising spend expected to reach nearly $15 billion by 2019, the large rise in demand for online video promotion prompted GDM Group to launch Take1," said Dmitry Atamanyuk, CEO of GDM Group. "Now, advertisers have the means needed to run a cost-efficient and engaging digital video advertising promotion or campaign."

To ensure full transparency and quality inventory for advertisers, Take1 is integrated with hundred of publishers and all major video supply sources, including Fiksu DSP, ASKfm, FreeMyApps and Waywire Global, who have been manually screened and are required to meet a set of standards.

When screening publishers, Take1 team members look at three factors:

The user's perspective and how the portal's content resonates with the audience and the impression it makes;



viewership numbers and world wide and local ratings; and



suspicious metrics and inventory demand.

To date, Take1 has manually screened more than 500 publishers who can own more than 100 websites per publisher.

"Doing business with Take1 is pleasant and efficient," said Ben Kahlon, Head of Product and Operations at Aniview. "Their result-oriented approach makes it easy to find common ground for cooperation and quickly make the right move for all parties involved. Highly recommend the company for anyone dealing with online video advertising."

When buying from programmatic vendors or indirect supply sources, Take1 uses several tools such as, Moat Analytics and DoubleVerify, to monitor for suspicious activity and prevent fraudulent traffic to ensure quality impressions.

About Global Digital Marketing Group

Global Digital Marketing Group (GDM Group) is a digital performance marketing company that empowers the world's leading brands and agencies to engage global audiences. GDM Group's family of solutions delivers a comprehensive set of marketing services, including performance, mobile, video, programmatic marketing and media buying. Through the GDM Group umbrella, clients are able to drive revenues and increase brand awareness while expanding their existing markets and entering new ones -- both domestic and global. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, GDM Group is operating through its 6 offices, located in Toronto, Shanghai, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Berlin and Kiev. The world's largest brands including Alibaba Group, Baidu, Booking.com, LightInTheBox, RocketInternet and more, rely on GDM Group's global footprint and dedicated teams to expand their business and accelerate growth. Learn more at http://gdmgroup.com/

