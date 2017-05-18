PASADENA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- RentReporters, a leading rental history reporting company, today announced it has received top marks from its customers, obtaining a high-ranking Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 57. RentReporters enables renters with no or low credit scores, as well as those who already have good or excellent scores, to proactively impact these scores simply by having their monthly rent payments automatically reported to TransUnion, one of the three major credit bureaus.

Based on an April 2017 survey taken by customers who recently signed up for RentReporters, this outstanding score highlights the company's strong commitment and attention to customer service excellence and high quality of its offerings.

Created by Satmetrix and Bain & Company, the Net Promoter Score is a widely used and proven metric that measures overall customer experience and loyalty. The score is based on a 200-point scale ranging from -100 to 100. It is calculated based on responses to a single question on a rating scale: How likely is it that you would recommend RentReporters to a friend or colleague? A positive NPS score is a strong predictor of customer satisfaction and future business growth. NPS scores over 50 are considered excellent.

"Delivering the best service and experience to customers are the top priorities for RentReporters," said Cynthia Kim, VP, Customer Happiness and Education. "The great response we've received from our customers in terms of the number of word of mouth referrals and receiving this high NPS score validates our efforts and the power of our product."

RentReporters enables the millions of consumers, especially the "Credit Invisible" and "Credit Unscorable" -- those with no or low credit scores -- to proactively impact their credit score simply by having their monthly rent payments reported to TransUnion, one of the three major credit bureaus.

Led by CEO John Simpson, the company's mission is to educate consumers about the smart steps to take to build credit by establishing a score for the first time or improving an existing rating --allowing them to live a life by design, not by chance.

RentReporters takes customer service seriously from its support center, satisfaction guarantee, to providing consumer educational resources via Facebook Live sessions, blog, and newsletters.

Want to know more? Hear from happy RentReporter customers here: Success Stories.

About RentReporters

RentReporters, a leading rental history reporting company, is helping to redefine the calculation of credit scores in a way that reflects modern economic life for the 100M people in the U.S. who have rent as their single major monthly expense. Monthly rent payments are highly correlated with the ability to repay debt in a timely manner, yet they have not been one of the historically accepted data sources for calculating credit scores.

RentReporters enables renters with no or low credit scores, as well as those who already have good or excellent scores, to proactively impact these scores simply by having their monthly rent payments automatically reported to TransUnion, one of the three major credit bureaus. This, along with the company's credit education initiatives, transparent processes and customer service, creates a clear path for consumers to access and manage appropriate credit. For more information visit RentReporters.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Placido

Trier and Company

415-218-3627

mary@triercompany.com



