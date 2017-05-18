TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Enviro-Serv, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: EVSV), the parent and publicly traded vehicle of Enviro-Serv USA Inc., a full service and fully licensed Florida pest control operation, is pleased to announce an unexpected 260 million share reduction in outstanding and floating EVSV common stock shares also in its effort to diversify and expand its scope of revenue producing opportunities has initiated exploratory meetings with major former Organic fertilizer and Pesticide manufacturers for potential entry into the marijuana growers arena.

Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO, had these exciting remarks for the investing public about the booming cannabis market, "One does not need to be a rocket scientist to understand the upside potential within the cannabis space as the growth projections continue to soar. In 2016 Fortune magazine estimated legal marijuana sales of over 6.5 billion dollars with growth estimates ranging from 25-30% through 2017. Many industries are feeding off this frenzy in their quest to capture their own slice of the pie. It has been publicly documented in a Forbes article dated July 6th, 2016 that the CEO of Scotts Miracle-Gro intends to invest over 500 million dollars and he was quoted in the same article to say, 'It's the biggest thing I've ever seen in lawn and garden.'"

Trina went on to exclaim, "The time is now for us to seriously explore our own opportunities. I feel strongly about my knowledge and sources of contacts within the insecticide/fertilization market to penetrate and capture some of this industry growth from within this arena. In 2008 and 2009 my former subsidiary, Organic Products International which hit sales of over one million dollars in those years, had multiple licensing/distribution agreements with two giants in the eco-friendly organic fertilizer space. Although the recession of 2008-2010 killed our momentum these relationships are still ripe and just yesterday I had a successful phone conference with my former Georgia-based joint venture partner which was highly encouraging. I believe we can create a niche market where we aren't directly competing against the Scotts of the world and successfully earn our fair share. Although this is currently exploratory in nature Enviro-Serv will be reviving this subsidiary under the same well branded name, OPI, to better prepare for these ongoing forward looking opportunities."

We ask the investment community to please visit the websites of OceanGrown Inc. www.oceangrown.com and Avenger LLC, www.shop.avengerorganics.com/main.sc to learn more about these ultra-exciting eco-friendly products.

In a consistent effort to update the investment community and to stay transparent on exciting developments with Enviro-Serv, Inc., Trina continued his statements, "I am pleased to announce that I was successful in negotiating a 260 million share block of free trading EVSV shares into a long term debt instrument which SEC rules require a minimum one year hold. This block of stock was still in our float during the time of this past Monday's PR release and literally on Tuesday the very next day got word of the shareholder's acceptance to replace these shares with a long term debt instrument. At this point we have exceeded our promise to reduce our outstanding shares by 1 Billion shares and have successfully reduced our shares by 1.2 Billion in the last 5 weeks."

Trina's remaining comments pertaining to the share reduction were as follows, "As stated previously I strongly realize the importance of keeping dilution to an absolute minimum and strengthening our internal capital structure. We have been able to successfully finance our operations internally and without dilution from the superb growth of our Pestmaster subsidiary. Since our stock issuance high water mark in March 2017 was reached both our outstanding shares and current float have decreased downward approximately 30% making this a hugely successful restructuring campaign."

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) is a Tampa based public corporation specializing in providing full service pest control management in the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. These pest control services are captured in our wholly owned subsidiary, Enviro-Serv USA Inc., which owns and operates the franchise Pestmaster Services-Tampa. Please visit our websites at www.evsvinc.com and www.pestmaster.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should consider these factors in evaluating the statements herein, and not rely solely on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and Enviro-Serv, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

NOTICE: THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NEITHER AFFIRMED NOR APPROVED FROM PESTMASTER FRANCHISE NETWORK (PFN) AND THE OPINIONS, STATEMENTS, ESTIMATES NOR PROJECTIONS HEREIN DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF PFN BUT ONLY THAT OF ENVIRO-SERV INC. MANAGEMENT.

