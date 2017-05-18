JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 18 May 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Randgold Resources attached:(ii) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which X voting rights are attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:(iii) BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:(v) 16 May, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 17 May, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Instruments 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or holding for BlackRock, reached:(vi, vii) Inc. has gone above 10% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type Situation previous Resulting situation after the triggering of to the triggering transaction shares if transaction possible using the ISIN CODE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Number of Number Number of voting % of voting Shares Voting of rights rights (x) Rights shares --------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct (xi) (xii) Direct Indirect --------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ GB00B01C3S327,701,253 7,701,253 N/A N/A 7,899,874 N/A 8.40% --------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of instrument date(xiii) Conversio rights that may voting n be rights Period(xi acquired if the v) instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities Lending 26,142 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Depository Receipt 9,212,470 9.80% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

