Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-18 15:56 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on May 18, 2017 to admit the shares of East West Agro, AB to trading on MTF First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of East West Agro, AB shares is May 22, 2017.



Issuer's name East West Agro, AB ----------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name EWA1L ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000132060 ----------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of shares 1 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares 625000 ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 138004 ----------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification 2700 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market (in trading system INET Nordic) First North Vilnius -----------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of East West Agro, AB is UAB FMI Orion Securities.



East West Agro Reference Document and Supplement to the Reference Document (translation from Lithuanian language) as well as Annual reports of 2015 and 2016 (in Lithuanian language) are enclosed.



