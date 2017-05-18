Hard Rock International Amplifies The Sound Of Your Stay® with Launch of WAX Music Amenity Program

Hospitality Brand Teams Up with Iconic Brands and Emerging Artists for Complimentary In-Room Vinyl Experience

ORLANDO, Florida, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Further establishing its role as the premier music-lifestyle brand in the hotel industry, Hard Rock International announces the debut of WAX: the latest component to the brand's complimentary and signature The Sound of Your Stay® music amenity program. Partnering with Crosley, one of the world's most notable turntable manufacturers, and Sony Music Entertainment, a global recorded music company, guests will be offered an all-encompassing opportunity to tune in to the resurgence of vinyl records. Exclusive at all 24 hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza and Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, guests will be offered stylish turntables in the comfort of their own rooms and experience music as it was intended to be listened to.

WAX will serve as another experiential element to the brand's unmatched music amenity program which includes picks., a guitar room service program allowing hotel guests to choose from 20 enticing Fender guitars, including Stratocasters, Telecasters and basses, to play during their stay. Available now, guests will have the ability to check out one of ten Crosley "Keepsake" Record Players and a Crosley Record Carrier Case during their stay from the front desk. Inside the carrier will be curated collection of quintessential vinyl records spanning from classic "must haves" to records that will bring back a sense of nostalgia and discovery, as well as today's emerging artists.

"There is a sense of connection with the music when one's listening to vinyl that is not replicable with any other format. It's not just hipster nostalgia - there is a real, visceral thing that happens," says Matt Watts, director of music and marketing for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. "With WAX, Hard Rock wants guest to experience that magic right there in their hotel rooms. Whether they grew up listening to vinyl or are just now getting turned on to its unique vibes for the first time, the WAX program is a perfect vehicle for one's vinyl journey."

To celebrate the Sound of Your Stay® and its latest offering, Hard Rock has also partnered with five buzzed-about, emerging artists to help amplify the launch by featuring exclusive pictures, video content, live performances and integration of each artists' latest records into the WAX collection for guests to enjoy at leisure. Artists include New Politics, who have been lighting up the airwaves with new hit single, "One of Us," showcasing their blend of punk, pop and electronically induced dance rock on tour with 311 this summer; The Aces, comprised of four girls taking the musical realm by storm with their newly released video for "Physical"; Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa's Rebel and a Basketcase, fusing an anthemic electronic pop sound with androgynous glam to bring a larger-than-life aesthetic with new single "Today" - influenced by both 80's pop and rock, as well as today's alternative music; Run River North, a Korean-American indie folk-rock band from Los Angeles who have truly made a name for themselves with their breakout single "Run or Hide;" in addition to Grammy award-winning, veteran singer and songwriter Michelle Branch who recently released her most fully realized artistic statement yet withalbum "Hopeless Romantic."

"Rebel and a Basketcase and Hard Rock share an affinity for inspired choices. With our new record coming out this summer, the Sound of Your Stay program provides an unparalleled opportunity for us to personally connect with our fans," said Rebel and a Basketcase's Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa.

Appealing to the modern business or leisure traveler, the elements of The Sound of Your Stay® create an unparalleled,authentic, hands-on experience, allowing guests to channel their inner rock star - whether setting the mood with complimentary vinyl record or nailing power chords on a Fender guitar during an in-room jam session. For more information or to book a stay at any of theHard Rock Hotels & Casinos, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

