The International SOS Foundation, supported by the Ministry of Manpower Singapore, is calling on safety health leaders and business leaders worldwide to attend the Singapore World Summit and sign a declaration in support of the principles of prevention with regards to work-related travel safety, health and security. Official signing of the declaration will take place at the Summit meeting at the opening of the XXI World Congress on Safety and Health at Work in Singapore on 3 September 2017.

Laurent Fourier, International SOS Foundation, comments, "The prevention of work-related travel safety, health and security incidents has become a vital element of occupational safety and health. Organisations are faced with an increasingly challenging and complex world of domestic and international pressures, rapid growth of the mobile workforce1 and increased regulations. We know that organisations want to make a difference in the lives of their mobile workforce and make a commitment to Duty of Care and we are now calling on business leaders to declare this interest to encourage all organisations worldwide to do the same."

"Prevention is crucial, but when prevention is not possible, preparedness and speed are often a key factor in protecting the workforce. The Singapore Declaration will also call on leaders to recognise the necessity of the ability to respond rapidly and effectively to incidents involving mobile workers."

International SOS Foundation is seeking participation from leaders of government ministries and agencies, intergovernmental organisations, social security organisations, employers' and workers' organisations, business leaders and those involved in travel, health and security for organisations of all sizes, NGO's, safety and health organisations and institutions, senior occupational health and safety practitioners as well as institutions of higher learning and others.

Delegates registered to the Summit, prior to 15 August 2017, will also have the opportunity to see and provide comments on the initial draft of the Declaration, return it to the secretariat and after legal review have the opportunity to see the final draft of the Declaration before the Summit and the signing ceremony.

For further information and to register for the Summit, click here and for more information on the XXI World Congress on Safety and Health at Work click here.

1 Price Waterhouse Cooper's "Talent Mobility 2020" Publication

