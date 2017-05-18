Kemira Oyj: Kemira Oyj issues a EUR 200 million bond

Kemira OyjStock Exchange ReleaseMay 18, 2017 at 5.05 pm (CET+1)Kemira issues a senior unsecured bond of EUR 200 million. The seven-year bond matures on May 30, 2024 and it carries a fixed annual interest of 1.750 percent. The offering was allocated to approximately 60 investors.Kemira will submit an application to have the bond listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The proceeds from the bond offering will be used for the partial repurchase of the existing notes due 2019 and for general corporate purposes.Nordea Bank AB (publ) and OP Corporate Bank plc act as joint lead managers for the issue of the bond.Kemira OyjPauliina Paatelma, Vice President, Group TreasurerTel. +358 40 572 5014Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor RelationsTel. +358 10 862 1255

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com

