Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 17

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited1.8327 (Undiluted)B61ND55 (UK)18 May 2017
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited1.8152 (Diluted)B61ND55 (UK)18 May 2017

The diluted NAV has been calculated by reference to the terms of the subscription rights exercisable on 2nd October 2017, whereby shareholders have the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share for every five ordinary shares held on 2nd October 2017 at £1.7279 per new ordinary share, and assumes that the aggregate number of ordinary shares issued on any exercise equals 20% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) as at the date of calculation of the NAV


Date: 18 May 2017

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
T +44 (0) 1481 745498



© 2017 PR Newswire