Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Featured on Television

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria") is one of five companies featured on a special BTV episode exploring burgeoning cannabis enterprises.

Lexaria's patented technology is showcased amongst leading Canadian cannabis companies and will be aired on the following schedule:

CANADA:

BNN and Bell Express Vu

Saturday May 20 @ 5:00pm PST

Sunday May 21 @ 6:30pm PST

Air Canada: TV seatback Business Channel

U.S.:

Biz Television Network

Sunday May 28 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST

Saturday June 3 @ 9:00pm PST

The half-hour program is also available online at BTV. You can click to watch the Full Episode.

Lexaria has 18 patents pending and patent applications filed in more than 40 countries worldwide.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a food biosciences company with a proprietary technology for improved delivery of bioactive compounds. The Company's lipophilic enhancement technology has been shown to enhance the bioavailability of orally ingested cannabinoids, while also improving taste. This technology promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The Company's technology is patent-protected for cannabidiol (CBD) and all other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, and patent-pending for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), other psychoactive cannabinoids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

www.lexariabioscience.com

