Golden Euro Casino Gets Cute and Cuddly

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Operator's latest slot release, Purrfect Pets, features kittens and puppies and the chance for players to win big

Exciting online and mobile casino operator Golden Euro Casino has embraced all things cute and fluffy with its latest game release, Purrfect Pets.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513614/Golden_Euro_Casino_Logo.jpg )



The 5x4 reel, 25-line slot features kittens, puppies and little hamsters, appealing to the players' softer, more sensitive side.

All the symbols pay from left to right, except for the scattered dog, or Doggy Dollars as it is also known, which pays any way.

The bonuses don't stop there; cat wilds award 10 free games, during which all prizes that include a wild are tripled.

In addition, three or more scattered dogs award 10 free games with prizes doubled, with all dogs acting as additional cat wilds while the feature is active.

There is an additional, randomly triggered feature that can also award Doggy Dollars, the Wild Cat or the Random Riches feature at the end of any normal game spin.

The game has been developed by Realtime Gaming and boasts vibrant graphics and a catchy soundtrack, and is available on desktop and mobile.

The game will go live on 17th May, but in the meantime a preview can be found here

The Golden Euro Casino Manager, said: "While kittens and puppies make for the perfect pets, they also work as an exciting and entertaining slots theme.

"And despite the game's soft and cuddly appearance, it offers fast and engaging play and the chance for players to win big.

"It is a great addition to our already bursting portfolio, and one I'm sure our players will love."

Purrfect Pets will launch with a generous bonus offer: 100% up to €100 and 10 free spins with the coupon code PURRFECT.

Golden Euro Casino is one of the most established online casino and mobile casino operators in the market, and has a portfolio packed full of more than 150 slots, table and poker games.

Golden Euro Casino's full suite of games can be accessed via download, instant play, or mobile casino.