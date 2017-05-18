iPoint Customer Emerson Wins EH&S Innovation Award

REUTLINGEN, Germany, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Prestigious Verdantix Award Honors Material Compliance Management System Developed by iPoint

Independent research firm Verdantix has recognized Emerson with an Environment Health & Safety (EH&S) Innovation Award. The multinational technology and engineering company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), won in the utilities and telecoms category for the implementation of a new material compliance management system. Designed and developed by iPoint, a leading provider of software and consulting for environmental and social product compliance, process compliance, sustainability, and digital circular economy, the solution has significantly improved the Fortune 500 company's EH&S metrics and overall business performance. The benefits include more efficient material compliance processes and data reporting mechanisms concerning product-related international laws such as REACH, RoHS, California Proposition 65, the EU Batteries Directive, and Conflict Minerals.

"We are very honored to receive this distinguished industry award," said Jason Volmer, Program Manager - Product Materials Compliance at Emerson. "Emerson and iPoint have been working closely together to develop and implement the Materials Compliance Management System, which is intended to help manage product material information from suppliers around the world and perform analysis under multiple product environmental regulations.I am pleased to see the teams get recognized for their hard work and innovative efforts.Emerson chose to partner with iPoint as they are a proven leader in the compliance industry that could design and develop a software solution which aims to meet our global product materials compliance requirements."

The Verdantix EH&S Innovation Awards highlight the most successful projects using innovative information management technologies to improve EH&S metrics and overall business performance. For the 2017 awards, an independent judging panel composed of EH&S veterans with broad, international experience selected eleven winners in industry and public sector categories from more than 70 submissions. By researching innovative EH&S technology projects, Verdantix hopes to share best practice within the EH&S community and give successful teams the recognition they deserve. The Verdantix EH&S Innovation Award honors both the organizations who implement innovative technology projects, as well as their software and services suppliers.

"iPoint is very excited to be part of this award-winning EH&S solution. Being recognized with this prestigious industry award is a fantastic indicator that we are supporting our customers in the right way," stated iPoint CEO Joerg Walden. "In view of the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, it's more important than ever for companies to have an efficient, innovative software solution in place for handling a broad range of EH&S requirements and product- and material-related compliance regulations through the entire supply chain. Companies still looking for impactful material compliance management systems should take Emerson as a strong example and business case."

Emerson and iPoint were presented with the award during the Verdantix EH&S Summit 2017, which took place in Houston, Texas, from May 15-17. Focusing on "Achieving EH&S Excellence With Innovative Technologies", this year's conference and award ceremony offered EH&S professionals from diverse industries a unique meeting place to hear how other companies are getting value from information management solutions, analytical tools, and EH&S management systems. For more information visit http://www.verdantixsummit-ehs.com/na

About iPoint

iPoint-systems is a leading provider of software and consulting for environmental and social product compliance, sustainability, and digital circular economy. 45,000 companies around the globe rely on iPoint for managing, tracking, analyzing, and reporting data across the whole value creation network. iPoint's software and consulting services support you in meeting and staying one step ahead of regulations and requirements such as REACH, RoHS, WEEE, ELV, EHS, Conflict Minerals- and Modern Slavery-related laws, as well as other trending developments and challenges governing product, supply chain, and enterprise stewardship. iPoint's holistic, circular perspective envisages a continuous, digital system lifecycle management process that supports not only compliance with the law, but also the sustainability of products, value chains, and brands. For more information visit http://www.ipoint-systems.com/

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit http://www.emerson.com/

