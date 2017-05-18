MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced steady progress in the 2017 DEFEAT HUNGER(SM) campaign which is scheduled to run through the last day of PROCESS EXPO, September 21st at Chicago's McCormick Place. This campaign, which was launched in late March with a $75,000 commitment from the FPSA Foundation, has garnered a significant amount of attention from FPSA supporters with the goal of addressing food insecurity in Cook County through FPSA's collaboration with the Greater Chicago Food Depository. April/May donors to 2017 DEFEAT HUNGER include the following:

BNP Media and Dairy Foods Magazine

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA)

Hoegger Food Technology

Hovus

Marlen International

Shambaugh & Son

Stonhard, Inc.

TREIF USA, Inc.

Urschel Laboratories, Inc.

"It is inspiring to see the enthusiastic response of our member companies to this worthwhile cause," said Jeff Dahl, Chairman of the FPSA Foundation. "Given this fast start to the campaign, we are very optimistic we will exceed our goal of 400,000 meals this year in support of our partner, the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Additionally, we are doubly excited to welcome the participation of one of the largest milk cooperatives in the country with DFA in this campaign. Given their reach countrywide, their commitment to DEFEAT HUNGER is sure to have a strong impact."

"One in six Cook County residents are food insecure," said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. "Our members have decided that this is simply unacceptable, especially in our own back yard where we hold our signature event, PROCESS EXPO. Ever since the launch of the first DEFEAT HUNGER campaign in 2013, FPSA members have stepped up to provide assistance with donations that have equaled over 560,000 meals to date. Given the ongoing seriousness of this issue, there is a greater sense of urgency for our 2017 campaign than ever before, and it is gratifying to see FPSA members stepping up."

The 2017 DEFEAT HUNGER campaign consists of a virtual food drive on the 2017 online portal for donations, as well as a food drive onsite at PROCESS EXPO from September 19-22 at Chicago's McCormick Place. For more information on the DEFEAT HUNGER campaign, visit www.fpsa.org and click on the Giving Back button, or call Alaina Herrera at (703) 663-1212 or aherrera@fpsa.org.

FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

