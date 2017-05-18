DOVER, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Metatron (OTC PINK: MRNJ), a pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD related apps on iTunes and Google Play, has closed out the negotiation and sent a Letter of Intent to KindcoDist LLC, a California Marijuana/CBD company. KindcoDist LLC currently has products in dispensaries as well as many celebrity endorsements. The proposed deal will include a public offering for KindcoDist and at the present time, Metatron and partner funders will retain at a minimum a 1/3 equity position. As part of the proposal, Metatron will develop apps, in which it will provide an online marketing for Kindco's products.

Visit http://kinddistco.com to see their product line

North American marijuana sales grew by an unprecedented 30% in 2016 to $6.7 billion as the legal market expanded in the U.S. and Canada, according to a new report by Arcview Market Research. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been in opposition to relaxing marijuana restrictions, and as announced in a recent report from Newsweek.com, Congress won't give Sessions any money to fight a war on state laws to legalize marijuana. A growing market, coupled with more legislative seeing the potential in this industry, should only lead to a higher value than what was forecasted for marijuana public and private companies. Metatron continues to remind its shareholders the aggressive strategy that's designed to ensure success in an active and liquid market for its products.

Metatron, Inc. has introduced Series B Preferred Shares

Metatron approved investors can acquire Series B shares in blocks of various sizes. The first round investors will receive the highest discount. Series B shares can be redeemed through the Company, are immune to reverse splits, and will convert at 1 B share to 50,000 common shares. For more information, please visit metatronstock.com.

