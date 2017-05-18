MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Canada Strategic Metals" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: CJC)(FRANKFURT: YXEN)(OTCBB: CJCFF) and Matamec Explorations Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MAT)(OTCQB: MHREF) are pleased to announce the first results from the most recent drilling program on the Sakami property, of which the two companies each own 50%. A total of seven holes have been drilled for a total of 2,925 m of drilling. The program was design to extend the known mineralized body to the west. Drilling in 2017 suggests that the mineralization is thicker and locally richer in that direction. It also confirms the relatively consistent orientation of the mineralization, which allows for more aggressive step-outs of 90m.

To date, the Company has received and compiled the assay results for the two first holes, PT-17-100 and PT-17-101. These holes were planned to test the extension of the mineralized zone to the west and northwest, as well as down dip. Both holes returned wide gold-bearing intersections, with 1.96 g/t Au over 28.70 metres from Hole PT-17-101, including 4.11 g/t over 7.90 metres, and 0.75 g/t over 30.00 metres from Hole PT-17-100. These results once again confirm the extension of the gold corridor to the west. Details for all mineralized intersections and gold assay results from the recent program received and compile to date are shown in the table below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole # From (m) To (m) Length(i) (m) Au (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PT-17-100 295.5 325.50 30.00 0.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PT-17-101 311.6 340.30 28.70 1.96 including 313.1 321.00 7.90 4.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Core length; the Company estimates the true width of the mineralized zone at 70 to 95% of the core length.

The Company will release the results for the remaining holes as soon as they have been received and compiled.

Figure 1: Results to date confirm the extension of Zone 25 by at least 70 m to the west. The Company is awaiting analytical results for drill holes shown in red.

Consul-Teck Exploration applied QA/QC procedures to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream.

The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the analytical facility for analysis, in this case the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallee (OGQ #773), geologist, shareholder, Executive Chairman and Exploration Manager of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 22,584 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit www.csmetals.ca.

