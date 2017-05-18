

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The Brazilian Real weakened against the U.S. dollar in early New York deals on Thursday amid political crisis in Brazil, with the President Michel Temer facing calls for impeachment in the wake of a corruption scandal.



O Globo newspaper reported on Wednesday that Temer was trapped in a recording of a conversation with the head of meatpacking company, who makes payments to the jailed politician Eduardo Cunha to remain silence. Temer asked him to continue with the payments, for having helped the company deal with a fair trade issue.



The real weakened to a 5-month low of 3.4068 against the greenback, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 3.1366. The next possible support for the Brazilian currency is seen around the 3.5 region.



