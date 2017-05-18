sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,29 Euro		+0,105
+1,28 %
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.05.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 18

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

18 May 2017

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMiranda Jenkinson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Dermot Jenkinson, a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal i.e. the sale of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
701.8 pence
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price


100,000

701.8 pence
e)Date of the transaction2017-05-17
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:


John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director		+44 (0) 131 459 8018

© 2017 PR Newswire