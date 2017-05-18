MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

18 May 2017

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Miranda Jenkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Dermot Jenkinson, a Non-Executive Director of the Company. b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal i.e. the sale of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 701.8 pence d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price





100,000



701.8 pence e) Date of the transaction 2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact: