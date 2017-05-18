Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 18
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii
|Invesco Asia Trust PLC
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii
|City of London Investment Management Company Limited
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v
|16 May 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|18 May 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
|Below 15%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after
the triggering
transaction
Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
Number
of
shares
|Number
of
voting
rights
|% of voting
rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|12,551,184
|12,551,184
|12,490,668
|12,490,668
|14.97%
|GB0004535307
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise
price
|Expiration
date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion
period xviii
|Number of voting
rights instrument
refers to
|% of voting
rights xix, xx
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|12,490,668
|14.97%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|All voting rights on all shares are controlled by City of London Investment Management Company Limited.
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Kelly Nice
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
|15. Contact telephone number:
|020 3753 1000