A new report by IHS Markit estimates that Suniva's Section 201 trade complaint could slash U.S. PV demand 60% over the next three years.

As pv magazine reported, the bankrupt module manufacturer filed a petition to protect it from foreign competition under Sections 201 and 202 of the Trade Act of 1974. Suniva says the competition drove them to Chapter 11.

The complaint has been roundly criticized by the Solar Energy Industries Association and SolarWorld Americas (which filed previous trade charges against Chinese and Taiwanese module manufacturers). The IHS report, however, is the first evidence of the potentially dire effects it could have on the overall industry.

IHS maintains that the petition poses a severe threat to the deployment of PV in the United States through 2021

