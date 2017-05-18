

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - While Republican leaders have steadfastly claimed the move is unnecessary, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Wednesday the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as Special Counsel to oversee an investigation of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.



Rosenstein said in a statement he determined it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for the investigation.



'My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted,' Rosenstein said. 'I have made no such determination.'



He added, 'What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.'



Rosenstein said he has great confidence in the independence and integrity of the Justice Department's people and processes but determined that a special counsel is necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome.



The deputy attorney general said Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation and expressed confidence he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result.



Mueller, who had been working at a private law firm, served twelve years as FBI director under both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.



Despite Republican resistance to naming a special prosecutor, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle praised Mueller for his independence and integrity.



'Mueller has a strong reputation for independence, and comes with the right credentials for this job,' said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. 'At the end of the day, we need a public accounting of what went on to restore faith in government.'



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Mueller exactly the right kind of individual to serve as special counsel and said he now has significantly greater confidence the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead.



Schumer had previously indicated Senate Democrats would attempt to block the nomination of any replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey until a special prosecutor was appointed.



The appointment of Mueller comes on the heels of reports President Donald Trump asked Comey to drop a federal investigation into links between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russia.



Responding to Mueller's appointment in a statement, Trump expressed confidence the investigation will show there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.



'As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know - there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,' Trump said.



'I look forward to this matter concluding quickly,' he added. 'In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.'



However, Trump struck a more combative tone in posts to Twitter on Thursday, reiterating his claim that the investigation is a witch hunt.



'This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!' Trump tweeted. 'With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!'



Trump claimed in remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday that he has been the most unfairly treated politician in history.



