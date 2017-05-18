INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Inventure Foods, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2017 - SNAK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Inventure Foods, Inc. ("Inventure Foods") (NASDAQ: SNAK) between March 3, 2016 and March 16, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/inventure-foods-inc?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inventure lacked adequate internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, Inventure's statements of operations in its fiscal year 2015 results press release contained improper figures; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Inventure's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Inventure you have until May 30, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

