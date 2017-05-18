LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Calling him the right man to help disabled and minorities communities, Ruben Hernandez, the founder and president of Unification of Disabled Latin Americans, today endorsed Robert Lee Ahn for the 34th Congressional District.

"I am impressed by Robert's commitment to the people of this district and his forward-thinking ideas to help disabled and minority communities so desperately in need and deserving," Hernandez said. "Born and raised in this community, he is one of our own and someone Latinos, Koreans and everyone else can rally around to be the voice we need in Washington."

UDLA was founded in 1974, by and for physically challenged individuals and is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and help them recover their self-esteem and become productive members in society. UDLA encourages disabled individuals to realize their unique potentials and reach greater independence by offering various programs and services free of charge.

"I am honored by this endorsement and what it shows in terms of the broad support our campaign has from all over the district. Ruben is a notable example of how one determined person can make a difference to improve the lives of others," Ahn added. "I am proud to carry this endorsement with me to Washington and focus on the challenges the disabled face, especially disabled minorities who need better access to services, support and protection from discrimination."

Hernandez came to the U.S from Mexico at age 20, only to lose his sight after being shot in the head, but that didn't stop him as he found the inspiration to found UDLA which has been instrumental in the rehabilitation of hundreds of disabled individuals and their families.

Hernandez cited Ahn's success in getting the Anderson Munger Family YMCA built in the district as evidence of his "can-do" approach to solving problems.

The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com. The general election is June 6th.

