All Star Minerals Plc - NQ Minerals Update

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star" or "the Company")

NQ Minerals Update

All Star notes the announcement made today by NQ Minerals Plc ("NQ"), regarding the completion of the acquisition of Keen Pacific Ltd along with its wholly-owned subsidiaries ("Acquisition").

As part of the consideration for the acquisition, NQ has issued 70,636,918 new ordinary shares to the vendors of Keen Pacific Limited. All Star holds 5,519,545 shares in NQ, representing roughly 2.3% of its issued share capital.

Tomas Nugent, All Star Minerals Executive Chairman commented

The announcement today is perhaps the most significant since All Star became a shareholder in NQ, as this acquisition is a significant milestone for both NQ and All Star. The acquisition of Hellyer Gold Mine Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Keen Pacific Ltd) is of particular interest. The board of All Star sees exciting value for both companies going forward.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

01473 220072

ISDX Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880