The global dielectric etchers market is expected to decline at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globaldielectric etchersmarketfor 2017-2021. The end-users of the market are three main segments, comprising of foundries, outsourced assembly and tests (OSATs) and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Foundries held a share of more than 59% in 2016 followed by IDMs with 21% and OSATs with around 20% of the market share.

"With growing demand from end-users and the increasing focus on production capacity, it is expected that the global dielectric etchers market will grow in 2017 due to the increased usage of consumer electronic devices. However, market growth is expected to decline during the forecast period as it would reach saturation," says Navin Rajendra, an industry expert at Technavio for semiconductor equipmentresearch at Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global dielectric etchers market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Dielectric etchers market in APAC

In 2016, APAC was a major contributor to the global dielectric etchers market. This is mainly because of the presence of many semiconductor foundries in this region such as TSMC, UMC, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Rapid technological advances are driving the semiconductor market as many innovative devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and electric cars, are extensively making use of semiconductor components.

China and Japan are the major contributors to semiconductor consumption in this region. Economic growth along with rapid advances in the IC design sector contributed to the growth in this region in 2016. However, during the forecast period, the market in APAC is estimated to attain maturity level in the usage of consumer electronics.

Dielectric etchers market in Americas

The semiconductor companies in this region have most of their manufacturing activities done in the US. The semiconductor industry in the US holds a dominant position in the global market. The industry in the US faces challenges from Japan-based firms.

"Through strong and effective policies, the US semiconductor firms have maintained their competitive edge in the market," says Navin.

Manufacturing of microprocessors, memory, and other leading-edge devices is driving the market for dielectric etchers in this region. The dielectric etchers market in the Americas is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.25% during the forecast period.

Dielectric etchers market in EMEA

The market share of the region is at the lower side owing to the Eurozone debt crisis. The European industry plays a major role in segments such as aerospace, automotive, energy, industry, and security. The economic uncertainty in this region has forced most vendors to scale down operations due to the rising raw material costs and difficulty in obtaining credit facilities. The European market is making efforts in digitalization and slowly building its competencies against its non-European competitors. Thus, the dielectric etchers market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.65% during the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global dielectric etchers market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

Mattson Technologies

