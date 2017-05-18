WINS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. ("Wins Finance Holdings") (NASDAQ: WINS) securities between October 29, 2015 and March 29, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/wins-finance-holdings-inc?wire=1.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements regarding its projected earnings, valuation, and future business operations in order to artificially inflate the price of Wins securities. Among other allegations, it is alleged that Wins falsely stated it maintained a U.S. headquarters in order to gain inclusion on the Russell indices when, in fact, its headquarters are located in China, and that Wins management overstated its value and engaged in other market manipulations during the class period.

If you suffered a loss in Wins Finance Holdings you have until June 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/wins-finance-holdings-inc?wire=1.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong