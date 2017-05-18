USPH EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("U.S. Physical Therapy") (NYSE: USPH) securities between May 8, 2014 and March 16, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/u-s-physical-therapy-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had a material weakness in its internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) the Company improperly accounted for redeemable non-controlling interests of acquired partnerships in violation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"); (3) as a result, the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2014 and 2015, and all quarters within 2014 and 2015, and the first three quarters of 2016 contained material errors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about U.S. Physical Therapy's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in U.S. Physical Therapy you have until May 30, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/u-s-physical-therapy-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong