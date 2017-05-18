Technavio's latest market research report on the global motorized control valves marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global motorized control valves market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automation sector says, "The increasing awareness among end-user industries about how the implementation of automation helps in increasing efficiency and reducing downtime has led to the modernization of existing facilities. Such decisions taken by industries will create demand for motorized control valves."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global motorized control valvesmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing use of simulation software

Rising deployment of valve diagnostic functions to improve efficiency of plant

Growing demand for smart valves

Increasing use of simulation software

In the current scenario of reducing operational expenses, vendors are continuously focusing on minimizing the time and cost involved in product development. Simulation software aids in virtual prototyping of new designs without any additional expense to the vendors. This process has enhanced the delivery of exact customization requirements to end-user sectors without any additional prototyping expenses. Overall, the implementation of simulation software in product development and testing phase will also decrease the overall product development time, thereby decreasing the operational expense for the vendors.

"Usually, the manufacturing process of a new valve type takes weeks. However, with the help of three-dimensional simulations the designing and manufacturing of prototypes takes 30% less time than the traditional method. This software also helps in design functionalities and minimizes the physical testing and the associated cost with it, which is a positive development for the growth of the motorized control valves market," says Bharath.

Rising deployment of valve diagnostic functions to improve efficiency of plant

Valve diagnostic functions help in improving the efficiency by analyzing the plant efficiency, safety and quality. Motorized control valves are very widely used in flow regulation and control of liquids and gases in pipelines. It is very important for the end-users to use diagnostic technologies to find out the performance and to monitor the valve performance. This even lets the user collect vital information which can be used to take necessary decisions.

Growing demand for smart valves

Smart valves are mainly used in the oil and gas industry. These valves are equipped with intelligent control systems and embedded processors. They offer with networking capability and provide monitoring functions with the help of a central control station. The demand for smart valves is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is because they provide actionable solutions for preventive maintenance with minimal configuration requirements.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

