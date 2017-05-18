sprite-preloader
GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire
London, May 18

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 18 May 2017 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by participants of the:

GKN Executive Share Option Scheme 2004:

55,877 ordinary shares at 110.08p per ordinary share

19,312 ordinary shares at 134.6p per ordinary share

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 8,707,137 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,717,396,493.

Details of the issuer:

Name GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


