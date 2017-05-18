EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 30, 2017 - IMUC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. ("ImmunoCellular Therapeutics") (NYSE MKT: IMUC) between May 1, 2012 and December 11, 2013 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/immunocellular-therapeutics-ltd?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ImmunoCellular retained Lidingo Holdings, LLC to publish promotional articles designed to unlawfully promote the Company; (2) as a result of this scheme, the market was led to believe that ImmunoCellular's clinical studies for its product candidate ICT-107 was going well and the Company's share price was artificially inflated.

On April 10, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced enforcement actions against numerous individuals and entities, including ImmunoCellular, which had engaged in stock promotion schemes.

If you suffered a loss in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics you have until June 30, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

