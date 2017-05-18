Enhanced Siteimprove Solutions Deliver Certainty in Dynamic Digital Landscape

New intelligence platform helps organizations of any size elevate their digital presence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Siteimprove, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides content and analytics insights to help organizations transform their digital presence, has expanded its product and services to empower organizations of all sizes to act with digital certainty.

"Without complete visibility into your content and analytics, errors go unnoticed and the user experience suffers," said Morten Ebbeson, Founder & CEO, Siteimprove. "Mistakes and insufficient design cost organizations credibility, brand integrity and money. Siteimprove helps organizations take efficient informed steps toward digital certainty."

High Stakes, Innovative Solutions

According to the University of Surrey, 75 percent of people develop a brand perception based on their digital experience, while Econsultancy found that 88 percent forever abandon a site following a frustrating visit. Forward-leaning companies continue taking steps to be certain their digital presence meets or exceeds their other customer-facing channels.

Since 2003, Siteimprove has helped customers firmly manage their digital presence with innovative, automated solutions that have become increasingly important amid growing website expectations and requirements. The Siteimprove Intelligence Platform features comprehensive tools that assure the accessibility, readability and overall quality of content and links, along with real-time analytics that enables customers to quickly make meaningful improvements.

Everything is further brought to life by a dedicated "Customer Xperience" team now supplemented by new interactive tutorials, customized training and expert advisory services. These resources help organizations seize every opportunity within the platform.

Now, Siteimprove is expanding the availability of its product offerings to help a wider range of organizations achieve a credible and consistent digital experience. Its new customizable Essential product offers affordable analytics and content management services, ranging from user-friendly and insightful behavior maps to on-page highlighting of accessibility errors.

A free trial lets prospective customers dig deeper into the platform and see the progress they can make. Visit www.siteimprove.com to learn more.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove transforms the way organizations manage and deliver their digital presence. With the Siteimprove Intelligence Platform, you gain complete visibility and deep insights into what matters, empowering you and your team to outperform the status quo with certainty every day. With a worldwide customer base of more than 5,000 customers, Siteimprove serves dozens of markets from offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Minneapolis, Oslo, Sydney, Toronto and Vienna. For more information, visit siteimprove.com.