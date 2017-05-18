Apester Teams Up with GIPHY to Provide Access to their Vast GIF Library

Integration with the Apester platform adds further storytelling capabilities for Publishers and Brands

NEW YORK, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Apester, a global interactive content creation and management platform, and GIPHY, the #1 brand in GIFs, today announced that they are integrating the GIPHY library into the Apester platform. This integration provides Apester's Publisher and Advertiser partners with another tool to tell the engaging, dynamic stories today's consumers demand. Users can now insert GIFs in to the interactive content units available in the Apester platform.

This integration is the first of its kind for Apester, and is emblematic of the evolving nature of storytelling. As consumers increasingly expect content to engage and delight them, the company seeks to incorporate additional features in the platform, as well as building capabilities directly. GIFs are a wildly popular format, and are a natural extension of the storytelling dynamics Apester champions.

"As storytelling continues its seismic shift towards a more visual, interactive, entertaining and concise model, we are thrilled to add this new capability to our platform.", said Moti Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO, Apester. "GIPHY, the world's leader in GIFs, is the obvious choice in whom to work with to provide additional opportunities for our partners to successfully adapt to this paradigm. This collaboration takes Apester to next level as we continue our mission of being the platform for creating, distributing and monetizing the content experiences consumers love."

"GIFs have become an essential format for telling short, exciting stories around the world" said Danny Chang, Partnerships Manager at GIPHY. "We're always excited to see our integration power new and interesting ways for users to express themselves. Apester's implementation will let their creators blend GIFs with their other interactive content, which will be fun to watch unfold."

ABOUT APESTER

Apester is a global experiential content platform that provides publishers and brands with the tools to create, distribute and monetize dynamic, engaging experiences for audiences. Over 10,000 editors leverage Apester's solutions to deepen reader engagement and generate data-driven insights while advertisers are provided with enriched messaging opportunities. Apester reaches more than 116 million unique consumers monthly across 1,500 publishing partners including AOL, Huffington Post, Time Inc., Fox Sports, Forbes, Ad Age, CNET, Telegraph Media and SKY News. Founded in 2014, Apester is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Munich, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. For more information visit apester.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About GIPHY

GIPHY is GIFs. The first and largest GIF search engine, GIPHY is where thousands of artists, brands, and pop culture moments make today's expression, entertainment, and info a little more moving. Search, Share & Make All The GIFS! www.giphy.com

