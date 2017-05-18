SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Flock, an established chat and collaboration platform, today announced a deep integration with Google Drive. Flock users can now link multiple Google Drive accounts, access their entire drive and manage file permissions within the team messenger without having to log into Google Drive separately. By enabling all the benefits of what Google Drive has to offer within the Flock platform users are increasing collaboration, efficiency and productivity.

In today's modern business ecosystem, Google Drive is a key tool used by small, medium-sized and large businesses. It provides instant team collaboration, extensive document storage and access via a secure cloud environment. The new integration gives users the power to search, browse, share and create files (spreadsheets, documents or presentations) without ever having to leave Flock.

"As we understand the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, we made sure not to limit Flock with just notifications and file previews of Google Drive. We want our customers to be able to collaborate on documents, have discussions and work seamlessly without ever having to jump from platform to platform. Our intention was to build the richest and deepest integration with Google Drive -- deeper than any messenger has done yet," said Ninad Raval, director of product and design at Flock.

With this new deep integration users can:

Set default permissions for files shared, and grant read or edit access on the go to all channel members within Flock

Create documents, spreadsheets and presentations within a specified Google Drive folder

Search their entire Google Drive for files by filename or content, and browse and share files

Receive URL previews of shared files and open containing folders

Link multiple Google Drive accounts, and search or browse through them

