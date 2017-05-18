GUELPH, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ("HPS") (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type and cast resin transformers and related magnetics, today announced in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Guelph, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees as follows:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PERCENTAGE OF VOTES NUMBER OF SHARES CAST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of VOTED FOR Director (i) AGAINST WITH SPOILED NON FOR AGAINST WITH HELD VOTE % % HELD % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William G. Hammond 4,365,366 0 1,115,961 0 55,992 79.64 0.00 20.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Donald H. MacAdam 5,412,227 0 69,100 0 55,992 98.74 0.00 1.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Douglas V. Baldwin 5,381,527 0 99,800 0 55,992 98.18 0.00 1.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grant C. Robinson 5,380,494 0 100,833 0 55,992 98.16 0.00 1.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David J. FitzGibbon 5,366,312 0 115,015 0 55,992 97.90 0.00 2.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dahra Granovsky 5.396,944 0 84,383 0 55,992 98.46 0.00 1.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fred M. Jaques 5,351,377 0 129,950 0 55,992 97.63 0.00 2.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard S. Waterman 5,351,377 0 129,950 0 55,992 97.63 0.00 2.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- APPOINTMENT OF KPMG LLP AS AUDITORS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOTED FOR (i) AGAINST WITH SPOILED NON FOR AGAINST WITH HELD VOTE % % HELD % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5,532,369 0 4,950 0 0 99.91 0.00 0.09

(i)As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American leader for the design and manufacture of dry0type custom electrical engineered magnetics, electrical dry0type, liquid-filled and cast resin transformers. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers' needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electrical and electronic industries. HPS has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India and Italy.

