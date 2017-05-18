Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2017) - InvestmentPitch Media has officially launched its new distribution channel on KNEKT.tv. As a digital media content producer and distributer, with arguably one of the largest libraries of video content about small and mid-cap companies, we are excited to offer our clients this additional distribution.

For more details, please watch this video (click here). If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "KNEKT" in the search box. The video is also available on YouTube.





KNEKT Television, a division of KNEKT.tv, is an award-winning Los Angeles based production and live streaming company. They focus on producing world class live and pre-recorded HD broadcasts from exclusive events, concerts, performances, charity galas, fundraisers and red carpet shows, as well as developing and producing film and TV shows with a core theme of conscious content and social good.

KNEKT.tv's clients & partners range from top charting recording artists to Fortune 500 Companies and charities. Visit KNEKT.tv today and start watching new and exclusive series on your favorite device.

If you are in the Los Angeles area on May 23rd, 2017, KNEKT.tv would like to invite you to join them on the Red Carpet from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at their launch gala at the Sofitel at Beverly Hills. Please RSVP to www.KNEKT.tv/login.

InvestmentPitch Media CEO Barry Morgan stated: "This additional exposure, complements our current extensive video distribution, which includes 550,000 Reuters' terminals, ROKU and Apple TV channels, along with the 1 million pages views we receive monthly on our corporate site."

Investors should also visit the InvestmentPitch website (www.investmentpitch.com) which hosts additional content, which is not available on our KNEKT.tv channel.

If you are an accredited investor, and interested in participating in digital media, one of the fastest growing sectors on the Internet, InvestmentPitch is currently accepting new investors, prior to filing a non-offering prospectus, and applying to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange, later in 2017.

For more information about how you can use video to get your story in front of customers and investors, call us today at 604-684-5524 or email bmorgan@investmentpitch.com.

