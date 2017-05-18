Teleperformance Philippines was recognized as Outstanding Employer of The Year and Outstanding Community Project of the Year by PEZA, which promotes the establishment of economic zones for foreign investments

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, announces its operations in the Philippines received two major trophies from the 2017 Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Awards: Outstanding Employer of the Year and Outstanding Community Project of the Year.

The awards were bestowed to Teleperformance Philippines by Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and PEZA Director-General B. Charito Plaza. The ceremony took place at the PEZA Investors' Recognition Night on April 4 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. This marks the third trophy for Outstanding Community Project of the Year, and the first for Outstanding Employer of the Year.

Teleperformance Philippines was recognized for building thousands of career opportunities, implementing strong employee development programs, providing a safe and convenient work environment, and for its sound business performance. Established in 1996 with 100 employees, Teleperformance Philippines has expanded to 40,000 team members in twenty years, marking a major milestone for the company's growth in 2016.

"Being acknowledged as Outstanding Employer and Outstanding Community Project of the Year is a great honor for the men and women of Teleperformance Philippines, said Travis Coates, Managing Director, Teleperformance Philippines, who accepted the recognition on behalf of the company. As a people-focused organization, we make the conscious decision to let our core values guide us in realizing programs that support our people's professional development and inspire us to better serve the community."

"Congratulations to the entire Teleperformance Philippines team for this great achievement, said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. The dedicated hard work and willingness to deliver only the best customer experience is recognized by the entire Teleperformance family. Additionally, and just as importantly, Teleperformance Philippines' commitment to giving back to the community is respected by the industry."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005653/en/

Contacts:

TELEPERFORMANCE

PRESS RELATIONS

MARK PFEIFFER, Tel: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

or

INVESTOR RELATIONS

QUY NGUYEN-NGOC

SVETLANA SAVIN

Tel: 33 1 53 83 59 87/ 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com