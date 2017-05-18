Chicago, June 2, 2017

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announced today that the Company will present at the upcoming "Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum" being held on June 2, 2017, in Chicago,in parallel to the international annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.

Dominique Costantini, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, will provide an overview of the Company, its most recent accomplishments and future growth steps. She will focus on its original immuno-oncology portfolio including combined neoepitopes specifically activating T lymphocytes (Tedopi® in phase 3 registration trial in Non-Small Lung Cancer) and new checkpoint inhibitor blocking myeloid suppressive cells associated to the tumor (OSE-172/Effi-DEM, SIRPa antagonist in preclinical stage). Both products have a strong interest in combination with the available T checkpoints as well as in case of escape to this line of immune treatment.

"Our franchise in immuno-oncology is positioned on T-cell specific activation by neoepitopes and on suppressive cell blockage in the tumor microenvironment by a checkpoint. Tedopi® and OSE-172 (Effi-DEM) are key assets to reinforce our visibility with clinicians, in particular in the United States", said Dominique Costantini.

Details of the June 2, 2017, presentation:

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel

Presentation track: B

Presentation time: 11:30 AM Central Time

ABOUT THE ANNUAL SACHS IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY: BD&L AND INVESTMENT FORUM

The 3rd "Annual Sachs Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum" is designed to bring together thought leaders from cancer research institutes, patient advocacy groups, pharma and biotech to facilitate partnering and funding & investment. It is expected that around 250 delegates and about 30 presentations by listed and private biotechnology companies seeking licensing investment. Numerous networking opportunities available via an online One-2-One meeting system with dedicated meeting facilities to make the event more transactional.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

Our ambition is to become a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases and transplantation.

The company has a balanced portfolio of first-in-class products with a diversified risk profile ranging from clinical phase 3 registration trials to R&D:

In immuno-oncology

Tedopi®, a combination of 10 optimized neo-epitopes to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Currently in registration Phase 3 trial advanced NSCLC HLA A2+ patients EU /US Orphan Status in the US - Registration expected in 2019 A Phase 2 with Tedopi® in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC is considered in 2017

to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Orphan Status in the US in NSCLC is considered in 2017 OSE-172 (Effi-DEM), new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting the SIRP-a receptor In preclinical development for several cancer models.

In auto-immune diseases and transplantation

FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy Phase 1 trial completed - For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue clinical development.

CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation to pursue clinical development. OSE-127 (Effi-7), interleukin receptor-7 antagonist In preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseasesand other autoimmune diseases.License option agreement with Servierfor the development and commercialization.

The portfolio's blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development with major pharmaceutical players.

Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023 Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against less than 3% at present and the projected market is estimated at $67 billion in 2018 **.

There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in the regulation of the immune system.

*Citi Research Equity

**BCC Research

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 28 April 2017 under the number R.17-038, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2016, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005795/en/

Contacts:

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry, +33 143 297 857

Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

or

Media AlizeRP

Caroline Carmagnol Laetitia Abbar

+33 647 389 004

oseimmuno@alizerp.com

or

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos, +41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com