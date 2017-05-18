The market for Islamic clothing is a lucrative one, but is still frequently ignored by North American vendors. It is estimated that there are well over 4 million Muslims living in the region, and yet it can still be difficult to find a healthy variety of products for that market. Infiniti Research observes that when companies ignore such a substantial market, they areleaving a considerable amount of money on the table

Market Developments

Nike is one company that has begun to take advantage of gaps in the market like this one. Earlier this year, the sportswear company announced it was developing a hijab for Muslim athletes, making it the first large athletic clothing company to do so. Nike has designed the product with input from Muslim women, including multiple Olympic athletes, promising that it will be both breathable and secure.

The Nike Pro Hijab is made with a layer of stretchy, durable mesh that allows air to pass through while still being opaque enough for Muslim women's needs. It is also longer in the back to ensure that it stays tucked in even during vigorous activity. Nike is certainly not a pioneer of the athletic hijab, but it is entering an underserved market, providing women with more product options and making the market more competitive.

How can Infiniti Research Help You?

There are many customer groups across industries that are ignored or not served to their full potential. Companies may choose not to create products or services for a given group because they do not know how much demand there is, or because they believe the group will be a difficult one to sell toMarket intelligence can help with both of these issues, however. In-depth research into market segmentation and demand can identify neglected markets and estimate their potential, as well as suggest the best ways in which to serve them.

Infiniti Research recently helped a leading LCD retailer assess the market and customer landscape for digital signage in the Oceania region. A dedicated market intelligence team with industry-specific knowledge provided an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, market segmentations, competitive landscape, and key accounts for reflective LCDs. It also offered a breakdown of potential customers and optimal strategies for promoting the company's products. In just a few weeks, the client gained a better perspective of the current and future market scenario and insights into the end customers' purchase frequency, purchase volumes, and criteria for vendor selection.

