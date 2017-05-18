Van Lanschot: Annual General Meeting adopts 2016 financial statements and approves name change of the group in Van Lanschot Kempen

's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 18 May 2017

On 19 May 2016, Van Lanschot NV's Annual General Meeting (AGM) adopted the 2016 financial statements. The AGM held today in 's-Hertogenbosch also voted in favour of all other resolutions.

This also included the proposed name change of the listed entity to Van Lanschot Kempen NV. The change of the name will be visible in a new brand for the group, to be introduced before summer.

Van Lanschot for Private Banking, Kempen for Asset Management en Merchant Banking and Evi van Lanschot continue to be the commercial brands and face to the market.

Shareholders agreed to the proposed pay-out of a cash dividend of €1.20 per Class A ordinary share.

The full agenda with notes can be downloaded at corporate.vanlanschot.nl/agm.

Dividend dates are available at corporate.vanlanschot.nl/share-information.





2017 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

29 August Publication of 2017 half-year results

3 November Publication of 2017 Q3 trading update

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschot.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschot.com

Van Lanschot NV is the holding company of F. van Lanschot Bankiers NV, the oldest independent bank in the Netherlands with a history dating back to 1737. Van Lanschot, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot NV is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Press release Van Lanschot AGM 2017 (http://hugin.info/133415/R/2106095/799459.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Van Lanschot via Globenewswire

