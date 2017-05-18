INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Vince Holding Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2017 - VNCE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Vince Holding Corp. ("Vince Holding Corp.") (NYSE: VNCE) between December 8, 2016 and April 27, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/vince-holding-corp?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the transition from legacy Kellwood systems, Vince experienced issues related to integrating its new enterprise resource planning systems; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Vince's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Vince Holding Corp. you have until July 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

