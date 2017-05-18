DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Detroit Chapter, one of 58 Chapters around the world representing 14,500 members that promotes middle market growth, has been named winners of three awards for the global nonprofit business organization. They are:

· ACG Detroit was named Chapter of the Year for major market Chapters including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

· ACG Detroit Chapter Executive Director Sharon Kimble received the ACG Global President's Award for Excellence and Achievement for day to day performance as an Association Professional.

· Doug LaLone, ACG Detroit President and a partner with the Bloomfield Hills Law firm of Fishman Stewart PLLC, was a recipient of an ACG Global Meritorious Service Award for his leadership of ACG Detroit.

Founded in 1984, ACG Detroit has grown to 420 members and offers more than 30 business and social programs a year for members and guests on subjects pertaining to Middle Market Growth. (www.acgdetroit.org) The Chapter was recognized for its growth, membership, finances, sponsorships, marketing, and governance.

Kimble, a graduate of Eastern Michigan, has served with ACG Detroit since 2000. She coordinates the overall administration and finances of the Chapter and execution of programs. She coordinated the Chapter's first public policy summit. Prior to joining ACG Detroit, she was an account executive for PR Services, Inc., a Brighton Michigan Public Relations firm. She is a resident of Tecumseh, MI.

LaLone, now in his second year as ACG Detroit president, was cited for his leadership of the Chapter for its growth, programs, and overall operations. LaLone chairs his firm's Strategic IP Practice Group which counsel's start-up companies. He is a graduate of Purdue University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering and he obtained his law degree from Valparaiso University. He is a member of the American Bar Association, Michigan State Bar, American Intellectual Property Law Association, Michigan Optimist Club, and Kensington Community Church.

Contact:

Ron Hingst

PR Services, Inc.

734-662-5544