

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets declined steadily during the first few hours of trade Thursday, extending the losses from the previous session. Investor sentiment continued to be impacted by the barrage of issues plaguing the Trump administration. Traders are concerned that it could prevent Trump from implementing his pro-business policy agenda.



However, the markets pared their losses in the afternoon following the early recovery on Wall Street. The European markets still finished in negative territory Thursday, but finished well off their intraday lows.



Policymakers agreed that there was a need for great caution in undertaking even subtle changes in communication so as to avoid market volatility similar to the 'taper tantrum' in 2013, the minutes of the minutes of the European Central Bank's policy session on April 26-27 revealed Thursday.



'It was felt that the Governing Council's communication should be adjusted in a very gradual and cautious manner as, at the current juncture, monetary and financial conditions were particularly sensitive to changes in communication,' the minutes, which the ECB calls 'the account', said.



'After a long period of very accommodative monetary conditions, even small and incremental changes in communication could have strong signaling effects when interpreted as heralding a change in the monetary policy stance.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.50 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.62 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.75 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.33 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.53 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.89 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.70 percent.



In Frankfurt, Merck KgaA fell 2.78 percent after its first-quarter net profit declined 11.8 percent from a year earlier.



Deutsche Börse tumbled 0.87 percent after ruling out big stock exchange mergers for now.



In London, Land Securities dropped 2.60 percent after warning of Brexit uncertainty hitting the London office market.



Tour operator Thomas Cook rose 1.28 percent after its half-year results came in line with expectations.



Royal Mail advanced 0.65 percent as it reported a 25 percent rise in fiscal 2017 pretax profit.



Burberry jumped 4.69 percent. The company announced a new buyback of 300 million pounds and said its targeted cost savings are on track.



Experian weakened by 2.18 percent, despite reporting a profit before tax of $1.07 billion at actual exchange rates for the twelve months ended 31 March 2017, up from $966 million a year ago. The company also announced a $600 million share repurchase programme.



Debt collection firm Intrum Justitia plunged 11.65 percent in Stockholm after it proposed a string of divestments to meet EU demands related to a planned merger with Norwegian rival Lindorff.



Fiat Chrysler sank 2.74 percent in Milan after reports that the U.S. Justice Department is preparing to sue the company over excess diesel emissions.



France's unemployment rate based on ILO norms unexpectedly dropped in the first quarter to its lowest level in five years, preliminary data from INSEE showed Thursday. The ILO unemployment rate fell to 9.6 percent from 10 percent in each of the previous three quarters. Economists had expected the figure to hold steady.



UK retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in April, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales volume including auto fuel grew 2.3 percent month-on-month, reversing a 1.4 percent drop in March. This was the fastest growth since January 2016, and above the expected rate of 1.1 percent. Economists had forecast a moderate 1 percent expansion.



In an upbeat sign for the labor market, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing another unexpected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 13th. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 232,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 236,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 240,000.



Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity has unexpectedly expanded at a faster pace in the month of May, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday. The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region climbed to 38.8 in May from 22.0 in April, with a positive reading indicating growth. The index had been expected to dip to 19.5.



A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showed that its index of leading U.S. economic indicators rose in line with economist estimates in the month of April. The Conference Board said its leading economic index rose by 0.3 percent in April, matching the downwardly revised increase in March as well as expectations.



