ARYZTA AG / ARYZTA AG Appoints Kevin Toland as Chief Executive Officer . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Zurich/Switzerland, 18 May 2017
ARYZTA AG announces the appointment of Mr Kevin Toland as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").
