ARYZTA AG: ARYZTA AG Appoints Kevin Toland as Chief Executive Officer

ARYZTA AG / ARYZTA AG Appoints Kevin Toland as Chief Executive Officer . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich/Switzerland, 18 May 2017

ARYZTA AG announces the appointment of Mr Kevin Toland as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

The news release can be downloaded from the following link:


  
Announcement (http://hugin.info/142194/R/2106068/799433.pdf)


Source: ARYZTA AG via Globenewswire

ARYZTA AG
Talacker 41 Zurich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0043238366;



