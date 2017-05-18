ARYZTA AG / ARYZTA AG Appoints Kevin Toland as Chief Executive Officer . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich/Switzerland, 18 May 2017 ARYZTA AG announces the appointment of Mr Kevin Toland as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). The news release can be downloaded from the following link:

Announcement (http://hugin.info/142194/R/2106068/799433.pdf)



