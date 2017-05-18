ABX INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Barrick Gold Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick Gold") (NYSE: ABX) securities between February 16, 2017 and April 24, 2017 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the pipes and safety systems at the Veladero mine were not robust enough to prevent gold-bearing solution spills; (2) as a result, Argentinian authorities would restrict the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine's heap leach facility and require remedial work; (3) these developments would impact (and were impacting) the production capacity of the Veladero mine; (4) as such, the Company's Veladero mine production guidance and total gold production guidance were overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Barrick's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Barrick Gold you have until July 10, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

