See Rigado's integrated wireless solutions for IoT in action this week at the IoT World Conference, Santa Clara in booth 1344.

The complete report is available here to Gartner subscribers.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rigado

Rigado delivers smart wireless solutions for a connected world. They offer certified low-energy wireless modules and tools to accelerate development for Bluetooth Low Energy & Thread, as well as their DeviceOps platform for secure over-the-air updating. Rigado's engineering team has partnered with consumer, commercial and industrial clients to launch over 100 IoT products. With offices in Portland and Salem, OR, Rigado can be reached at www.rigado.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/18/11G139244/Images/Rigado_Pic_for_PBJ-a10dddd192538a2788e582191e3de103.jpg

