CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- GINSMS Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GOK) (the "Company") has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 on May 12, 2017.

The Company would like to report a correction to the amount of Adjusted EBITDA disclosed in its May 12, 2017 press release. The amount of Adjusted EBITDA to be stated should have been $126,249 and not $111,603 as initially stated. The remaining disclosure contained in the Company's May 12, 2017 press release remains valid.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and has successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

