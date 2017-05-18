Hoare Lea - a Growing International Presence

LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hoare Lea is focused on growing its international profile - whilst maintaining a premium service for all of its clients globally.

As the largest firm of MEP consulting engineers in the UK, Hoare Lea has experience across all major market sectors. The firm brings over 150 years of design experience to every project and has worked on many of the most prominent developments in the industry during this time.

The firm has recently made some changes that reflect its ambition to expand internationally, with the appointment of Iain MacDougall as the new General Manager for the UAE region, replacing Ian Gow who will be returning to the UK to focus on developing Hoare Lea's international offer.

Iain MacDougall has significant experience of working on projects in the ME and UAE and is keen to further develop relationships and grow new opportunities in the region. To ensure that we continue to deliver the best service to our existing clients, while we look to develop new relationships and explore the potential the region has to offer - Andy Morris will continue in his role as Regional Director, working closely with Iain.

International development

Ian Gow will be returning to the UK as a partner of Hoare Lea, with specific responsibility, and a new focus on the broader international development of the firm. Hoare Lea's latest project wins in the region - such as Dubai 2020 expo, Doha Metro Greenline and Al Rayyan Stadium encapsulate the scale of the firm's capability and commitment to international growth.

Ian Gow comments: "Hoare Lea's knowledge of international standards and UK best-practice, along with our capacity to draw on the knowledge of more than 850 experts from the wider firm provides a fantastic advantage as we look to grow our international presence and continue to deliver the best service for our clients."

Notes to Editor

Hoare Lea is focused on growing its international profile - whilst maintaining a premium service for all of its clients globally

is focused on growing its international profile - whilst maintaining a premium service for all of its clients globally Iain MacDougall is the new General Manager for the UAE region

is the new General Manager for the UAE region Andy Morris will continue in his role as Regional Director

will continue in his role as Regional Director Ian Gow will be returning to the UK as a partner of Hoare Lea , with specific responsibility for the international development of the firm

About Hoare Lea

We're a highly successful, international firm of mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) consulting engineers. Our client-focused and design-led service is underpinned by our commitment to excellence and our passion for innovative sustainable design.

As the largest firm of MEP consulting engineers in the UK we have experience across all major market sectors.