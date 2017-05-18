United Engine Corporation (a part of Rostec Corporation) will present engines for aircraft and helicopters at SITDEF 2017 exhibition in Peru, as well as negotiate with partners from Latin American countries.

The international defense technology exhibition SITDEF takes place on the territory of the headquarters of Ground Forces in Lima, the capital of the Republic of Peru. The exhibition has been held every other year, starting from 2007.

Visitors of UEC at SITDEF 2017 will see the helicopter engine VK-2500PS and the engine digital control system BARK-88 for upgrading of RD-33 engines. In addition to that, UEC will make presentations of turbofan engines RD-33MK and AI-222-25 (for MiG-29 aircraft and combat trainer aircraft Yak-130, respectively). At SITDEF 2017 UEC will negotiate with Peruvian partners. First of all, with the representatives of Air Force, aviation of Ground Forces and commercial customers. Meetings with delegations from other countries of the continent have been planned.

"Peru, which has a big fleet of aircraft and helicopters with UEC engines, is one of the most important and promising partners in Latin America for our company, says Alexander Artyukhov, the General Director of JSC United Engine Corporation, We certainly expect that the fleet of aircraft engines designed and produced by UEC will increase even more if the new contracts for supply of aircraft or helicopters to Peru are signed. At the moment we are developing the system of integrated maintenance and after-sales service support for engines in Peru. A special role in this process is given to establishing direct relationships with civil and military customers."

UEC aircraft and helicopter engines are used in many countries of Latin America: Peru, Mexico, Columbia, Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba and others. In Peru, Russian engines proved their unique reliability in the difficult climatic and natural conditions of the country. In particular, the company's specialists provide a comprehensive support to the Peruvian side in ensuring the operation of the RD-33 engines (as part of the MiG-29 fighters) and the R-95Sh (as part of the Su-25 attack aircrafts), as well as the TV3-117 and VK-2500 engines, which also take off the ground the multipurpose Mi-171Sh helicopters and Mi-35 attack helicopters, supplied earlier by JSC Rosoboronexport to the Ministry of Defense of Peru.

UEC also intends to expand its cooperation with civilian operators in Peru using more than 50 TV3-117 VK-2500 engines for various helicopters.

The VK-2500PS engine is the latest modification of VK-2500 with the extended engine service life, the use of the modern electronic full authority digital engine control (FADEC) system, providing for the higher operational characteristics.

The digital BARK-88 unit enables the better regulation of the engine's work, ensures the longer operational reliability, improves the engine's adaptation to the environmental conditions. The UEC is ready to propose Peru to modernize the RD-33 engines of its Air Force by installing the BARK-88 system. Earlier the engines of the MiG-29 aircrafts belonging to the world famous Swifts aerobatic performance demonstrator team of the Russian Air Force were upgraded with the installing the BARK-88 system.

JSC United Engine Corporation (a part of Rostec Corporation) is an integrated company specializing in the development, serial production and maintenance of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs and navy, as well as oil and gas industry and power industry. One of the priority activities of UEC is the implementation of integrated programs for the development of the industry enterprises with the introduction of new technologies that meet international standards.

Rostec Corporation is a Russian corporation established in 2007 to facilitate development, manufacturing and export of high-tech industrial products for civil and military designation. It consists of 700 organizations that comprise 11 holding companies in military-industrial complex and three in civil industry, as well as over 80 companies with direct management. Rostec portfolio includes such well-known brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Kalashnikov Group, Russian Helicopters, VSMPO-AVISMA, Uralvagonzavod, etc. Rostec organizations are located in 60 regions of the Russian Federation and deliver products to the markets in more than 70 countries. Rostec's consolidated proceeds in 2016 reached RUB 1 tn 266 bn, consolidated net proceeds RUB 88 bn and EBITDA RUB 268 bn. Average salary in the Corporation in 2016 amounted to RUB 44,000. In accordance with Rostec strategy, the main objective for the Corporation is ensuring the technological advantage of Russia at highly competitive world markets. The key tasks for Rostec are the introduction of a new technological paradigm and digitalization of the Russian economy.

