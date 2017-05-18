CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Today, after leading her company through unprecedented global growth over more than a decade, ATCO's Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Southern, will be inducted as a Companion into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Ms. Southern follows in the footsteps of her father and ATCO's founder, R.D. Southern, an international business pioneer who was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame 22 years ago.

"It is a singular honour for me to accept this recognition on behalf of the people of ATCO, for it is truly their collective commitment that has allowed ATCO to excel," said Ms. Southern. "I am humbled by the legendary accomplishments of the leaders of industry who are past and present recipients of this award and I feel truly privileged to be named alongside them."

Ms. Southern was appointed Chair of ATCO and its subsidiary, Canadian Utilities, in December 2012 and has been President & Chief Executive Officer of ATCO since January 2003. Over the course of her career, she has served with some of the world's most prestigious and influential organizations. She is a member of The U.S. Business Council, a member of the American Society of Corporate Executives, and a Canadian member of The Trilateral Commission. She is also a member of the Premier of Alberta's Advisory Committee on the Economy, the Business Council of Canada, and the Rideau Hall Foundation Board of Directors.

In addition to her exceptional business leadership, Ms. Southern has long played a leading role in advocating on a range of social issues - most notably, the rights of Canada's Indigenous peoples and the role of women in business. She is an Honorary Chief of the Kainai (Blood Tribe of Alberta) and was given the name Aksistoowa'paakii, or Brave Woman in 2012. In 2015, at the request of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ms. Southern joined 100 other global leaders for the G7 Forum for Dialogue with Women in Berlin.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $20 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

